Kirkwood Weather Forecast
SNOW AND WEATHER
-
Forecast
-
Kirkwood
-
Today's Forecast
-
Weather Ahead
-
Updated November 15, 2017 at 12:56 PM
Take winter to new heights
Chill out, far out.
Don’t miss out! A pass is your best value for skiing or riding, and Nov. 19 is your LAST CHANCE to buy.
Ski and Ride School
Lessons
Learn a new sport, improve your technique, or explore new possibilities. Thanks to our world-class instructors and impressive terrain, learning to ski or ride at Kirkwood is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that can't be missed.
Skip the Lines
Lift Tickets
Purchase lift tickets online up to midnight the night before you ski, and save time & money. Or add days to your existing EpicDay card and head straight to the lift!
Lodging
Kirkwood has a great selection of lodging options to meet every taste and budget. Start planning your Kirkwood vacation now.
Rent Today
SLOPESIDE SKI & SNOWBOARD RENTAL
Book your Ski & Snowboard rentals online and SAVE UP TO 20% on your entire order through RentSkis.com, North America’s largest Ski & Snowboard rental provider.
Sport
Ski Ski
Snowboard Snowboard
Select Age.Error Icon
Select Level.Error Icon
Booking Calendar
Enter valid Start Date (MM/DD/YYYY).Error Icon
Booking Calendar
Booking Calendar
Booking Calendar
Booking Calendar
Booking Calendar
Sport
Ski Ski
Snowboard Snowboard
Select Age.Error Icon
Select Level.Error Icon
Booking Calendar
Enter valid Start Date (MM/DD/YYYY).Error Icon
Booking Calendar
Booking Calendar
Booking Calendar
Booking Calendar
Booking Calendar